Quick Raw Preview
– Gunther is set to address his upcoming championship match against Damian Priest is set for tomorrow’s RAW
– Bronson Reed will be live on Raw following his brutal attack last week is set for tomorrow’s RAW
– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (C) vs WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles is set for tomorrow’s RAW
Bianca just SMACKED The Taste out of Liv Morgan!! #wweraw #wwe #raw #mondaynightraw #biancabelair #jadecargill #livmorgan #raquelrodrigues #dommysterio pic.twitter.com/2r9K0XUghS
