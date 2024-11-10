Powerhouse Hobbs responds to a fan on social media, plus notes on Sting, CM Punk, and Cassie Lee
Here we go.. another one talking about paying dues and how to do my job..
Bruh I don’t come to your job when you stand on the corner and slap that balls outta ya mouth when you’re doing your job.
No go have have a coke and smile and shut the fuck up https://t.co/cBohvggiNx
— “The MONSTAR” Will Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) November 10, 2024
– Sammy Guevara posted:
It’s…. LUUUUUUNNNNNNAAAA and Sting pic.twitter.com/igLqjdx7FW
— Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) November 10, 2024
– Big Bill has revealed that it was WWE’s CM Punk who came up with the idea for he and Ricky Starks to team together on TV.
(Talk is Jericho)
– Happy 32nd Birthday to Peyton Royce / Cassie Lee