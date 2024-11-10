Bloodline: WarGames at Survivor Series

The new Bloodline and the OG Bloodline are heading to war later this month at Survivor Series: WarGames in a four on four match inside the two-ring steel structure.

The show-long angle on Smackdown was Roman Reigns refusing to let Sami Zayn back in the OG Bloodline by apologizing but by the end of the night, the OG Bloodline reunited in full, well, minus their Wiseman Paul Heyman.

Closing the night, Reigns wanted a one-on-one match with Solo Sikoa for the title of the Tribal Chief, but Solo refuted that and said WarGames is the way to go. He said the fifth person on his team would be Sami Zayn, and Zayn came out to the top of the stage to see the new Bloodline beat up on Reigns.

The Usos came out to help their cousin but they got outnumbered as well and then, Solo invited Sami to the ring to kick Roman in the face again.

With Solo holding Roman, Zayn went for the Helluva Kick but decked Solo instead. Jacob Fatu tried to help Solo but was met with a Superman punch from Reigns and another Helluva Kick by Zayn as the two stood tall together in the ring.

The Usos joined them in and Jey threw his index finger in the air, followed by Jimmy. Zayn then went face-to-face with Reigns and also threw his one up to a big pop from the crowd. Reigns acknowledged that and completed the group by throwing his index finger up to an ever bigger pop.

Smackdown ended with the OG Bloodline and their ones up while Solo and his Bloodline retreated to the back.

