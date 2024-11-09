Video: Indi Hartwell says she didn’t see her WWE release coming

Indi Hartwell on her WWE departure, and why she didn’t see it coming:

“So a week ago today, I was released from my WWE contract and it’s been a weird week of different feelings and emotions. It’s still pretty fresh, but honestly I can say I’m doing well and feeling good.

“I’m sure a lot of people can say ‘how didn’t you see this coming, you should’ve seen this coming,’ but honestly, the past few weeks, maybe two or three weeks being back on TV, I didn’t have that feeling at all and I didn’t expect it, but I took it like a champ.

“Honestly, the positive experiences I had there and all my positive feelings, they outway any negative feelings. I’m very much looking on the bright side of things, I love to keep perspective. That’s why I feel I’ve been so positive about things.

“I just really, truly appreciate every single person who’s reached out to me to check on me, to send me love. I’ve loved reading through all the comments, seeing people saying nice things.”

source: Indi Hartwell on YouTube

