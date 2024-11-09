Two additional hopefuls sign WWE ID deals

Nov 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has announced two new #WWEID program signings, Marcus Mathers and Sam Hardway Holloway!

Mathers was scouted from GCW, while Holloway was scouted from International Wrestling Cartel

