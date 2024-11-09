Two additional hopefuls sign WWE ID deals
WWE has announced two new #WWEID program signings, Marcus Mathers and Sam Hardway Holloway!
Mathers was scouted from GCW, while Holloway was scouted from International Wrestling Cartel
BREAKING: @RealKingRegal ID’d two prospects last night at #SmackDown! #WWEID pic.twitter.com/GT9iQfvxpu
#WWEID welcomes @SamHHolloway
Scouted From: International Wrestling Cartel (IWC)
Hometown: Akron, OH pic.twitter.com/YnR48BJpeW
