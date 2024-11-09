Tony Khan and The Undertaker notes
– Undertaker at the Texas football game…
Hook ‘em! https://t.co/Ua6mJD7pB0
— Undertaker (@undertaker) November 9, 2024
– Tony Khan was recently asked about the possibility of stepping into the ring to wrestle in AEW. He responded, “I still don’t think that is in the cards, but a lot of the best wrestlers in the world are in AEW.” Emphasizing AEW’s mission and his focus on the roster, he added, “‘Where the best wrestle’ is our tagline, and I want to keep it that way and keep myself out of the ring.”
Source: Levack and Goz