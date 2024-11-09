Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton reunite

Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton, known for their entertaining interactions on WWE programming, recently reunited at the Big Event in New York City. Fans enjoyed seeing the former colleagues together again, as they shared a fun moment reminiscent of their playful dynamic from their WWE days. The reunion was a nostalgic highlight for wrestling fans, as Heyman and Braxton’s on-screen chemistry has long been a fan favorite.

