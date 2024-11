Just announced:

AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita vs. Shingo Takagi has been signed for NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 19” inside the Tokyo Dome on Saturday January 4th.

If Takeshita and Shingo are champions going into the show, the match will be for the AEW International Championship AND the NEVER Openweight title.

Tomohiro Ishii will challenge the winner the next night at NJPW/AEW/CMLL “Wrestle Dynasty” on 1/5/25.

