Jim Ross talks Malakai Black and a Wardlow sighting

– Wardlow returns to the ring induct to Jimmy Vega$ into the IWC Hall of Fame.

#Wardlow was spotted at the International Wrestling Cartel's HOF and was in the ring to induct Jimmy Vega$. pic.twitter.com/z5bUcrGoEw — Makaveli (@MakaveliDTA) November 9, 2024

– During his podcast, AEW personality Jim Ross gave his thoughts on Malakai Black’s run with the company…

“You didn’t get enough consistency. He could have been more deeply woven into the story lines over time. He’s one of my favorite characters. He’s a smart guy. He’s a hell of a worker. He can be a babyface or a heel. Wherever he’s going to go, he’s going to make money and he’s going to be an asset to any company that he works for.”

“I talked to him a couple of pay-per-views ago, and he didn’t tell me this, but you could tell he was a little disenchanted. I mean, God Almighty. Think about this. They work a day a week. They wrestle a day a week for AEW, maybe two if they get booked on both the Saturday show and the Wednesday show, but that didn’t happen that much. If it did, you’d be working two days a week. I think his future is always going to be bright. He’s a creative guy.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)



