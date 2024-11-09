Harris and Storm reunite (photos), Triple H with Alex “Poatan” Pereira, more
– Happy 31st Birthday to Pete Dunne …
Happy birthday to The Bruiserweight, @PeteDunneYxB! #PeteDunne pic.twitter.com/h8pDygJ5QN
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) November 9, 2024
– Chris Harris and James Storm reunite..
Quick New York tip! Had a good time with the Cowboy at the Big Event Convention in Brentwood, NY! As always, the best part is reconnecting with a lot of our friends we don't see often. These are the great times! pic.twitter.com/kPJhKZVNlB
— Chris Harris (@AMWwildcat) November 9, 2024
– Triple H posted:
Great to have the Champ @AlexPereiraUFC at #SmackDown last night in Buffalo. Excited for what’s to come in your career, and can’t wait to see your next title defense.
CHAMA @ufc @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/iqW72y81LM
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 9, 2024