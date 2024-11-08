Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results for Saturday

All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments in Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday night for the November 9 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Featured below are complete spoilers of the taping.

* House of Black defeated the Iron Savages in a trios match. After the match, FTR confronted House of Black and made their Full Gear four-way qualifying match for the next Dynamite with Malakai Black and Brody King seemingly accepting the challenge.

* The Outrunners defeated Top Flight to advance to the four-way Tag Team title match at Full Gear.

* The Acclaimed cut a backstage promo about wanting to win the titles, but were confronted by MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

* Roderick Strong defeated The Beast Mortos. After the match, Strong was attacked by Lance Archer.

* AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May cut a promo saying she hates women’s wrestling and is tired being around these “little sh*ts” who are in her division.

* Lio Rush cut a promo, talking about how he has to make a decision over whether or not to join up with MVP. He challenged Swerve Strickland to a match.

* Kris Statlander defeated Ashley Vox. After the match, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone laid out Statlander.

* TNT Champion Jack Perry defeated Action Andretti. Daniel Garcia came out and confronted Perry afterward, making a TNT title match for Full Gear.

* A Julia Hart video aired where she started as her old cheerleader character, but got shot with an arrow by her current day character.

* Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox

* MxM Collection cut a promo about being in Johnny TV’s corner during his match next week on Collision.

* AEW Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, & Tomohiro Ishii) to retain. Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir and Orange Cassidy came out for the finish. Shafir hit O’Reilly with the briefcase, which led to him being pinned. After the match, everyone got in a giant brawl with the Death Riders retreating and the babyfaces standing tall.

