Nick Aldis introduces a Women’s United States Championship
A brand new championship has just been revealed on WWE SmackDown:
BREAKING NEWS: #SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has announced a NEW Women's Title… the WWE Women's United States Championship!
Who will be the FIRST EVER WWE Women's United States Champion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U9Vf5G2CtR
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024
The women of WWE continue to show that they are the very best in the business. The Women’s United States Championship will showcase their continued effort.
So, who’s going to step up and take it? pic.twitter.com/Zyg5mzhWiC
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 9, 2024