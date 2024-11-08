Nick Aldis introduces a Women’s United States Championship

A brand new championship has just been revealed on WWE SmackDown:

Who will be the FIRST EVER WWE Women's United States Champion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U9Vf5G2CtR

The women of WWE continue to show that they are the very best in the business. The Women’s United States Championship will showcase their continued effort.

So, who’s going to step up and take it? pic.twitter.com/Zyg5mzhWiC

— Triple H (@TripleH) November 9, 2024