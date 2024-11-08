Nick Aldis introduces a Women’s United States Championship

Nov 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

A brand new championship has just been revealed on WWE SmackDown:

Brand New Championship Revealed On WWE SmackDown

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nightshade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal