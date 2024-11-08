11/8/24 AEW Rampage Coverage

Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van

Van backs Shida into the ropes, but Shida comes back with a side-headlock. They exchange shoulder tackles, and then Van kicks Shida in the midsection. Van applies a side-headlock, but Shida delivers body shots and goes behind for a hammer-lock. They exchange waist-locks, and then Shida spins Van around before slamming her down. Shida delivers a running knee strike on the apron, but Van guillotines her over the top rope. Van connects with a rolling kick and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out at two. Van slams Shida’s head into the mat, but Shida comes back with a few body shots. Van kicks her in the midsection, but Shida comes back with a forearm shot. They exchange elbow strikes and Shida gets the advantage before delivers a dropkick from the middle rope. Shida delivers right hands in the corner and slams Van with a bulldog. Shida delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Van kicks out at two.

Shida goes for the Katana, but Van ducks and goes for a cross-body from the ropes. Shida rolls through for a two count, and then Van comes back and tries to slam Shida down. Shida rolls through for another two count, and then delivers an elbow strike. Shida follows with a question mark kick, and then delivers a Falcon Arrow for the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Renee Paquette interviews Harley Cameron. Cameron recaps her year in AEW so far and says it has been a pretty rough year. Cameron tries to talk about what the future holds, but Paquette says they are out of time.

Match 2 – Three-Way Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) (w/Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, and Trish Adora) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

Bravo and Dean send Bennett and Taven to the floor, and then Reynolds and Silver take advantage. Dean gets sent to the floor, and then Reynolds and Silver double-team Bravo. Bravo comes back as Reynolds nurses his injured ribs, and then Taven comes back and makes a blind tag. Taven drops Bravo with a dropkick, and then Bennett tags in. Bennett kicks Bravo in the midsection, and then he and Taven double-team Bravo. Bennett goes for the cover, but Bravo kicks out at one. Bravo comes back and backs Bennett into the corner. Dean tags in, but Bennett delivers shots to him and Bravo. Dean goes to the floor and delivers a low cutter to Bennett on the apron. Bravo follows with a knee drop, and then they double-team Bennett on the outside before throwing him into the barricade. Bravo gets Bennett back into the ring and drops a knee for a one count. Bravo follows with a snap suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bravo and Dean continue to double-team Bennett in the corner. Bravo drops a knee to Bennett as Dean holds him over his knee, and goes for the cover but only gets a two count. Bravo applies a sleeper hold, but Bennett gets free. Bravo knocks Taven off the apron, but Bennett slams him with a spine-buster. Dean tags in, but Bennett tags out to Silver. Silver delivers shots to Dean and drops him with a back-body drop. Silver delivers an elbow strike in the corner, and then kicks Dean in the back before delivering a German suplex. Silver kicks Dean in the face and slams him down for a two count as Bravo breaks it up. Silver sends Bravo to the floor, and then Taven tags in. Taven delivers shots to Bravo and Dean, and then sends Reynolds to the outside as well. Taven takes out all three guys with a moonsault to the outside, and then gets Bravo back into the ring. Moriarty gets on the apron, and then Dean shoves Taven off the top.

Reynolds tags in and he and Silver double-team Dean. Bennett takes Dean down with a Death valley Driver, and then Reynolds and Silver double-team Taven. Taven comes back with a roll-up for a two count as Bennett pulls Silver to the outside. Bennett comes back with the Boston Bayonet to Reynolds, and then he and Taven slam Reynolds down for the pin fall.

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

-After the match, Brian Cage’s music hits and he comes to the stage. Lance Archer gets into the ring and attacks Bennett and Taven from behind. Cage comes to ringside and beats down Bennett on the outside as Archer slams Taven with the Blackout in the ring. Cage gets into the ring with Bennett, and they slam him with a powerbomb/chokeslam combination.

Lexy Nair interviews Roderick Strong backstage. Strong says he isn’t surprised that MJF would hire the Don Callis Family to do his dirty work. Strong says MJF is the biggest scum bag in professional wrestling, and then Jake Roberts walks up. Roberts says he is here to talk about The Beast, and Strong says he is his boy. Roberts says The Beast isn’t Strong’s boy, and Strong is messing everything up. Roberts says if Strong can’t leave The Beast alone, he will get the Beast to back Strong up. Strong says Roberts can get the Beast to try on tomorrow night’s Collision.

A new vignette airs for Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie. They talk about retribution and revenge, but sometimes it’s more about sending a message to everyone else to avoid bringing a vendetta into their lives.

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

JD Drake and BEEF vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) (w/Action Andretti and Leila Grey)

BEEF and Darius start the match with a lock-up. BEEF backs Darius into the ropes, but Darius comes back with a side-headlock. Darius goes for a shoulder tackle, but BEEF drops Darius with one of his own. Darius comes back with a kick to the arm, and Dante tags in. Top Flight double-team BEEF for a bit, and then Dante applies a wrist-lock and wrenches BEEF’s arm as Private Party are shown watching from backstage. BEEF comes back with a dropkick to Dante, and then delivers a corner clothesline as Drake tags in. Drake goes for a senton over the top, but Dante moves and takes Drake down with a hurricanrana. Dante dropkicks Drake into the corner and connects with a corner clothesline. Darius tags in, and Top Flight double-team Drake in the corner. Dante tags back in and connects with a senton for a one count as the show heads to a commercial.

