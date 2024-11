Malakai Black dismisses rumors about retiring or leaving AEW.

Malakai Black via IG on his AEW contract status and future:

“I'm not injured, nor am I retiring or am I leaving. I haven't been in injured in more than 3 years. I've been fine for the longest time.” pic.twitter.com/aZ08YoTb2T

