Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) Announces First Post-WWE Indie Dates

The former Tegan Nox has announced her first indie bookings following her WWE release. Attack Pro Wrestling revealed that Nixon Newell will return to the promotion for the Under the Mistletour events in Cardiff on December 14 and 15. The promotion, owned by wrestler Mark Andrews, is based in Newell’s home country of Wales, where she has previously appeared.

