Roxanne Perez signs the ECW sign at 2300 Arena (photo), Glenn Jacobs celebrates Trump’s victory
Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez signed the ECW sign at the 2300 Arena.
#WWE #NXT
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 7, 2024
Glenn Jacobs has celebrated Donald Trump’s re-election.
We the people chose to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 6, 2024
I can't wait to see President Donald Trump back in the Oval Office and look forward to working with him in any way I can to make America great again.
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 6, 2024