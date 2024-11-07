Roxanne Perez signs the ECW sign at 2300 Arena (photo), Glenn Jacobs celebrates Trump’s victory

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez signed the ECW sign at the 2300 Arena.

Glenn Jacobs has celebrated Donald Trump’s re-election.

I can’t wait to see President Donald Trump back in the Oval Office and look forward to working with him in any way I can to make America great again. pic.twitter.com/a5jmGtW5Lz

— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 6, 2024