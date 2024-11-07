Roxanne Perez signs the ECW sign at 2300 Arena (photo), Glenn Jacobs celebrates Trump’s victory

Nov 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez signed the ECW sign at the 2300 Arena.

Glenn Jacobs has celebrated Donald Trump’s re-election.

