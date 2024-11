First signee to WWE’s ID program announced, and a Ric Flair note

– Ric Flair via X:

Coming Soon!!

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 7, 2024

– CZW and Beyond Wrestling regular Zeyda Steel has been revealed as the first signee to WWE’s ID program

