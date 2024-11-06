WWE publishes ECW-themed cold open for tonight’s NXT

NXT is going extreme tonight and WWE published a throwback ECW cold open featuring NXT stars along with the several ECW originals to hype up the special episode which will be live from the 2300 Arena, otherwise better known as the ECW arena.

The intro with the iconic ECW theme song opens with Stephanie Vaquer and has a mix of NXT footage and classic ECW footage with those ECW stars who will be part of the broadcast tonight.

The video has a filter over it so the new NXT footage matches the feel of the old ECW footage.

This is just the second time that WWE will use the 2300 Arena for a show, having previously used it once for their ECW version.

