WWE Live Results / Sheffield, England / Wed Nov 6, 2024
The Complete Results from Utilita Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
Naomi defeats Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton
Contender’s Match for the WWE U.S. Title: Carmelo Hayes defeats Andrade
WWE U.S. Title: Champion LA Knight defeats Carmelo Hayes with a BFT in 10 seconds
The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano
WWE Women’s Title: Cage Match: Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley
The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
Michin and B Fab defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
Main Event: WWE Undisputed Title: Street Fight: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa
Thanks to @Chrismason6286 in attendance
