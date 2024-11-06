WWE Live Results / Sheffield, England / Wed Nov 6, 2024

The Complete Results from Utilita Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

Naomi defeats Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton

Contender’s Match for the WWE U.S. Title: Carmelo Hayes defeats Andrade

WWE U.S. Title: Champion LA Knight defeats Carmelo Hayes with a BFT in 10 seconds

The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

WWE Women’s Title: Cage Match: Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley

The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Michin and B Fab defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Title: Street Fight: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa

Thanks to @Chrismason6286 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

