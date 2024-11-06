Viewership for the November 4th Raw episode

The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Programming Insider is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, November 4, 2024 drew 1.465 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is up from the previous week’s show on October 28, which finished with 1.401 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.48 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also up from the 0.42 rating in the same key demo for the 10/28 episode.

