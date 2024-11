NXT kicks off with Lola Vice vs Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as the Special Guest Ref

.@WWEDawnMarieECW is here as the Special Guest Ref and we are kicking things off with a Hardcore Match in Philadelphia!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J1fqHaQTch — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2024

Jaida Parker defeated Lola Vice in a hardcore match.

