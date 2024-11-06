Tyrus celebrates a Trump victory (video), Sami Zayn explains the origins of “Sami Uso,” more

– Sami Zayn explains the origins of “Sami Uso”.

I remember that day well. It was a Friday. We went out that night, and I remember it clearly because we were listening to DMX on the way to the club, and it was the first time I’d ever heard someone say that a song was ‘tight’. Great times, but sadly those days are gone. https://t.co/S08ShxkNcG

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 5, 2024