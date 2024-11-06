Tyrus celebrates a Trump victory (video), Sami Zayn explains the origins of “Sami Uso,” more

Nov 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Sami Zayn explains the origins of “Sami Uso”.

– Tyrus celebrates a Donald Trump victory…

– Happy Birthday to pro wrestling legend Ken Patera who turns 81 today!

– Happy 38th birthday to Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Harley Hudson

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal