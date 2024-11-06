Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results for Friday

The following results were written by Josh Nason and F4WOnline.com:

Hikaru Shida defeated Viva Van

Shida picked up the win after hitting a Falcon Arrow. This was both her first appearance and win in AEW since a mid-September episode of Rampage.

Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) and The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) (w/ Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty and Trish Adora) in a three-way

Taven and Bennett got the pin on Reynolds after hitting their double-team finisher. After the match, Brian Cage came out to distract Taven and Bennett which led to Lance Archer attacking both men from behind. The heels dealt out a beatdown and left them both laying. After a few minutes, Roderick Strong then ran out and got the advantage on both guys, leading to Bennett and Taven recovering. The faces then sent the heels packing.

This was Dean & Bravo’s first AEW appearance since a Rampage match this past June. They joined Shane Taylor Promotions on last week’s ROH TV.

Top Flight (w/ Leila Grey and Action Andretti) defeated JD Drake & Beef

Darius and Dante Martin picked up the win after hitting their combo leg sweep/DDT on Beef. All four men were shaking hands afterward when Lio Rush came out and exchanged some words with the Top Flight crew.

Lio Rush defeated Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

This was a rematch from their late-October bout that Komander won. This was fine, but the crowd had mainly left by the time this started which didn’t help. There were lots of near falls near the end, but the end came when Rush hit his rope-assisted stunner and frog splash to get the win. Afterward, Rush shook Komander’s hand and showed respect.

Afterward, Taven and Bennett (both New England locals with Taven hailing originally from Derry which is 15 minutes away from Manchester) came back out to send the crowd home happy.

Pre-show dark matches:

Satnam Singh (w/ Jay Lethal) defeated Colt Cabana

Nyla Rose defeated Lydia

Ring of Honor (pre-show):

Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Butcher

