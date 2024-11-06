Powerhouse Hobbs returns as Ricochet’s mystery partner
Ricochet picks a returning PowerHouse Hobbs to be his Tag Team Partner.
“Powerhouse” Hobbs is BACK and teaming with Ricochet in our main event!
"Powerhouse" Hobbs is BACK and teaming with Ricochet in our main event!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricochet defeats Don Callis Family
After the match, Mark Davis came out and confronted Kyle Fletcher.
Will Ospreay returned to end AEW Dynamite.