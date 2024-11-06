Powerhouse Hobbs returns as Ricochet’s mystery partner

Nov 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ricochet picks a returning PowerHouse Hobbs to be his Tag Team Partner.

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricochet defeats Don Callis Family

After the match, Mark Davis came out and confronted Kyle Fletcher.

Will Ospreay returned to end AEW Dynamite.

