Kayla Braxton, SoCal Val, Ric Flair, and Ted DiBiase on Trump’s election
– Former WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton reacts to the results of the election.
It’s 3 am and I just woke up from a nightmare of a man chasing me down a dirt road before attacking me. Then I decided to check my phone to see if the election results were in. I wish I hadn’t. It’s like my dream was telling me something. I’m so afraid for women.This is so sick.
— Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) November 6, 2024
– SoCal Val posted:
Horrified. Heartbroken. Praying. pic.twitter.com/WBxtqhtUFB
— $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) November 6, 2024
– Ric Flair via X:
Learn To Love It! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/8vkPglbW2r
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 6, 2024
– Ted DiBiase commented:
The Million Dollar Man back in the White House …. Everybody’s got a price HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! pic.twitter.com/DwuYRNtMUc
— Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) November 6, 2024