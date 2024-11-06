Kayla Braxton, SoCal Val, Ric Flair, and Ted DiBiase on Trump’s election

– Former WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton reacts to the results of the election.

It’s 3 am and I just woke up from a nightmare of a man chasing me down a dirt road before attacking me. Then I decided to check my phone to see if the election results were in. I wish I hadn’t. It’s like my dream was telling me something. I’m so afraid for women.This is so sick.

— Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) November 6, 2024