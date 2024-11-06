Kamille shares her point of view on abortion
During Election Day 2024 in the United States, AEW star Kamille gave her public thoughts on the topic of abortion via an Instagram story…
“If the baby inside a woman isn’t a ‘human being’ then what is inside of the womb? A baby is a human being at the moment of conception. Science shows a literal spark of light, called a zinc spark, that happens at the moment of conception. At that moment, a human being has been created. There’s no way around it. It is the miracle of LIFE.
And a human beings worth isn’t dependent on location. A baby that’s current location is inside a stomach is no different than one that’s location is outside of it. People want to talk about ‘viability’ when a baby at one month old still relies on constant care and nurturing and wouldn’t survive on its own, so don’t even try with the ‘parasite’ argument. A one-month old is still RELYING on the mother to live.. Would you call that child a parasite?!! Would you kill it because of that?!! Oh wait.. there are laws against that cuz the baby has a new location now, a residence we’ve deemed ‘worthy’ of life.
And since when is someones usefulness or uselessness an okay reason to commit murder?!? WAKE UP people. It’s sick.”
#kamille pic.twitter.com/9e2Xp0QlVB
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 6, 2024
