AEW All In headed to Texas in 2025

JUST ANNOUNCED:#AEWAllInTexas is coming to @GlobeLifeField in Arlington, TX on Saturday, July 12th, 2025 – All Elite Experience VIP packages will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 20; all tickets available to the general public on Monday, Dec. 9 at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY!… pic.twitter.com/R2ANyK27NC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2024

AEW All In: Texas 2025 Tickets On Sale Monday, December 9

— VIP Packages On Sale Wednesday, November 20 —

— First-ever professional wrestling event at Globe Life Field set for July 12, 2025 —

November 6, 2024 – All Elite Wrestling and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, today announced that tickets for AEW All In: Texas will go on sale Monday, December 9 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. The announcement was made on Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite. AEW All In: Texas takes place Saturday, July 12, 2025 live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In addition, exclusive All Elite Experience VIP Packages for AEW All In: Texas go on sale Wednesday, November 20 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. The packages include premier seating in either ringside or lower bowl seats, meet and greets with AEW stars, pre-show photo opportunities, crowd-free shopping, a dedicated VIP Concierge representative and more.

Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

AEW All In: Texas will air live around the world on pay-per-view and marks the first time an AEW pay-per-view event has ever been held in Texas. It will also be the first-ever professional wrestling event ever held at Globe Life Field.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

About Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field, located in Arlington, Texas, is the home of the 2023 World Series-champion Texas Rangers. In addition to professional baseball, the venue was designed to host a variety of sports and entertainment events 365 days a year, including concerts, corporate events, football, college baseball games, and more. Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020, has hosted 10+ sold-out stadium tours, including Morgan Wallen, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Gaga. For more information, visit GlobeLifeField.com.

About REV Entertainment

REV Entertainment is a full-service company with the goal of producing first-class sports and entertainment events nationwide. REV Entertainment serves as the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, including serving as the official booking agent for both Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. REV Entertainment also includes several entities focused on enhancing the events and entertainment business nationwide, including REV Production Services, REV Sports Management, REV Food Service, and REV Sports Marketing. For more information, visit REVEntertainment.com.

