11/6/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary from Manchester, New Hampshire, while Tony Schiavone is in the ring.

—

Schiavone introduces the Hurt Syndicate. MVP hypes up Bobby Lashley and footage is shown of their beat down of Swerve Strickland. Strickland interrupts and challenges Lashley to a match at Full Gear, which MVP accepts.

—

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Claudio Castagnoli and PAC (w/Wheeler Yuta) vs. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

Castagnoli and PAC go after Cassidy on the stage, but Allin dives off of a tunnel onto them. All four guys brawl around the ring for a bit before Cassidy and PAC get into the ring to start the match. Cassidy takes advantage, but Yuta distracts him and PAC kicks him in the face. PAC puts Cassidy up top and climbs, but Cassidy sends him back down to the mat and follows with a diving DDT. Castagnoli breaks up the cover, and then delivers a gut-buster, a rib-breaker, and a back-breaker as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli is still in control of Cassidy. Cassidy dodges Castagnoli in the corner and tags in Allin. Allin kicks PAC in the face, and then follows with a shotgun dropkick into the corner. Allin drops PAC with a Coffin Drop on the outside, and then dives onto Castagnoli. Castagnoli catches him and goes for the Giant Swing, but Allin gets free for a bit before Castagnoli drops him with a back-body drop for a two count. Castagnoli delivers a back-breaker and goes for another cover, but Allin kicks out at two. PAC tags in and delivers a German suplex for another two count, and then he and Castagnoli double-team Allin in the corner. Allin gets slammed with a brain buster and PAC goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Castagnoli throws Cassidy to the floor and PAC puts Allin up top. PAC delivers a brain buster from the top and goes for the cover, but Cassidy is table to break it up.

Cassidy tags in and slams PAC’s face into the turnbuckles. Cassidy delivers shots to Castagnoli and drops PAC with a diving cross-body. Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire to Castagnoli, and then Allin follows with a Code Red. Allin and Cassidy dive onto Castagnoli and PAC on the outside, and then Cassidy drops PAC with a DDT in the ring. Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch to Yuta and Castagnoli, but then Maria Shafir pulls the referee out of the ring. Jon Moxley locks in a sleeper on Cassidy, but Allin hits him with the skateboard. Referees rush out as the bell rings for the disqualification.

Winners via disqualification: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Allin uses his skateboard again, but the numbers catch up to him. Castagnoli throws Allin into the ring post, and then the group attacks Cassidy in the ring. Moxley gets in Yuta’s face and tells him to attack Cassidy, and then Yuta delivers the Busaiku Knee. The Conglomeration come to the ring to make the save as the Death Riders leave through the crowd.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Ricochet backstage. She asks for intel on his mystery partner tonight, and he says he can pick anyone in AEW that he wants, but he is going to keep it a secret. The Hurt Syndicate walk up, and Ricochet says he;s already talked to MVP. MVP says they did talk, but they just wanted to wish him good luck.

—

Match 2 – Fight Without Honor Trios Match

The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Tomohiro Ishii) vs. The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith)

All six guys brawl from the start, and then Briscoe tries to send Jericho through a table with a Jay Driller. Jericho gets free, but Ishii sends him through the table anyway. Bill goes after Ishii, but then Briscoe takes Bill down with a flip off the top rope. O’Reilly and Keith brawl on the apron, and then crash through a table on the floor. Bill comes back and chokeslams Briscoe through a ladder and all six men are down on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe and Jericho are in the ring and swing chairs at each other. Briscoe gets the advantage, and then all three members of the Conglomeration work to take care of Bill. Ishii delivers chops to Jericho as Bill and O’Reilly brawl up the ramp. Keith hits Ishii and Briscoe with a kendo stick and goes up top. Ishii cuts him off, and then Jericho cuts Ishii off. Briscoe walks to the corner as well, and then he and Ishii suplex Jericho and Keith back to the mat. Bill and O’Reilly have brawled backstage, and then Bill drags a pair of tables by an equipment crate. Bill goes for a chokeslam, but O’Reilly counters into a guillotine choke and they crash through the tables. Briscoe picks up a ladder, but Jericho dropkicks it into him. Jericho grabs a chair and swings it, but Briscoe ducks and delivers a kick to the midsection. Briscoe follows with the Jay Driller and sets the ladder up.

Briscoe sets up a table and puts Jericho on it. Briscoe climbs the ladder, and then dives off with the Froggy Bow to send Jericho through the table. Briscoe goes for the cover, but Keith breaks it up. Ishii follows Keith into the ring and drops him with a clothesline. Briscoe dives onto Keith on the outside, and then Ishii drops Jericho with a clothesline in the ring. Ishii follows with a brain buster and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Conglomeration

—

The Death Riders are outside of the arena. Moxley says that Yuta does not owe Cassidy anything and says he is not his friend. Moxley says Yuta is a soldier under his command, and then says he had high hopes for Allin. Moxley says Allin is a disappointment, and then says it is time for people to stop playing at the thing that people think they take seriously.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

Black takes Cole down a few times, but Cole comes back with a leg sweep of his own. Cole goes for a kick, but Black blocks it and they stand at a stalemate. Black applies a wrist-lock and goes into a side-headlock, but Cole counters out and applies his own head-lock. Black turns it into a wrist-lock and drops Cole to the mat. Cole counters with an arm-drag, but Black comes back with one of his own. Black goes for a hammer-lock, but Cole gets free before Black kicks him to the floor. Black follows Cole out, but Cole kicks him in the midsection and slams him into the barricade. Cole gets Black back into the ring and goes for a kick, but Black dodges it. Cole tosses Black into the corner, but Black comes back with a knee strike. Cole comes back with a kick to the face, but Black delivers a few shots and sends Cole to the floor. Black comes off the apron, but Cole counters with a superkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cole slams Black down and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Cole delivers the Panama Sunrise, but Black comes right back with a knee strike for a two count. Black and Cole exchange strikes and Black takes him down with a leg sweep. Black goes up top, but Cole cuts him off. Black goes for a sunset flip powerbomb, but Cole counters with right hands. Cole tweaks his knee, but connects with a superkick. Black comes back with a ripcord knee strike, but Cole delivers another strike of his own. Black comes back with the End and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out at two. Black kicks Cole into the corner, but Cole comes back with a couple of quick kicks. Cole delivers another Panama Sunrise and follows with a superkick. Black gets right back up, but Cole delivers another superkick. Cole pulls himself up, and then Black collapses down and mouths at Cole, who delivers the Boom and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole

-After the match, Cole offers his hand for a handshake, but Black pulls him in for a hug instead. Black leaves the ring and Cole grabs a microphone. Cole thanks Black for being one of his best opponents, and then Black heads through the tunnel. Cole says he has two matches down and only has one to go. Cole says Roderick Strong has to win two more, and they are going to win them all. Cole says he talked to Tony Khan, and when he and Strong both get three wins MJF will have to face both of them in a three-way match at Full Gear.

MJF is shown watching the show from his place, and then he calls someone on the phone and tells them that he needs them to pay someone a visit.

—

Renee interviews Jay White backstage. White begins to address Adam Page’s comments from last week, but Page attacks him. They brawl into the arena and Page gets the upper hand. Page puts White’s ankle in the barricade and goes to swing a chair a him, but Juice Robinson runs out and steals the chair. White gets free of the barricade and brawls with Page into the ring. Page escapes the other side and goes into the crowd. White grabs a microphone and tells Page to not run away again. White says he is going to beat, embarrass, and dismantle Page at Full Gear, and he is going to have fun doing it. White says Page has never been ahead of him and he never will be, and says maybe he will be the first man to make Page tap out. White says if Page doesn’t like that, he’s got two words for him: guns up.

—

Renee interviews Kris Statlander backstage. Renee says Statlander will challenge for the AEW TBS Championship at Full Gear and asks her how it feels to get a shot at the title. Statlander says she is excited to win back the title, and then walks away. A car slams on its breaks and Statlander is shown down on the ground. Mercedes Mone and Kamille are in the car, and Mone is yelling at Kamille for not hitting Statlander with the car. Statlander beats them both down and leaves them lying on the ground.

—

Christian Cage comes to the ring with the Patriarchy. Cage says he wants a chance to explain himself when Hook comes to the ring, so he added extra security to keep everyone safe. Cage officially welcomes Kip Sabian to the Patriarchy, and then says Sabian is the reason he is still standing as the next AEW World Champion. Cage says Sabian has done more for him than any of his other sons, and then turns toward Nick Wayne. Cage shares a hug with Sabian as Wayne looks on, and then Hook comes to the stage.

Hook says he wants an explanation, and then Cage says he wants a son like Hook. Cage says he did what he needed to do to get Taz away from Hook, so he attacked him. Cage says that Taz saw it was him who attacked, so why didn’t he just tell Hook who did it? Cage says it’s because Taz knows he can take Hook to the heights, and then asks Hook if he wants to be an announcer like Taz or a multi-time World Champion like him. Cage says no one cares if Taz is alive and says he needs Hook. Cage says he wishes Taz was dead, and then Hook charges the ring. Hook goes after Sabian and Cage, and then locks Cage in the Redrum. The security hit the ring as Sabian and Wayne save Cage and get him out of the ring. Hook locks one of the security guys in the Redrum as he stares at Cage.

—

Footage of the newly-formed tag team of Brian Cage and Lance Archer running through their opponents lately airs, and then Alex Marvez interviews Don Callis backstage. Before Callis can say much, someone brings him and envelope and a ring box. The guy plays a voicemail, which is from MJF. MJF says if Callis can take care of a problem for him, there is another envelope of cash waiting for him. MJF then says if Callis scratches his ring, there are other men in suits who could take care of him. Callis laughs and walks away.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

Ford takes Hayter down on the apron and delivers a knee drop. Ford follows with a series of right hands, but Hayter comes back with a back drop. Hayter chops Ford in the corner and stomps her down. Hayter delivers shots in the ropes, but Ford comes back with a kick to the face. Ford slams Hayter in the corner and connects with a back-handspring elbow strike. Ford kicks Hayter in the face and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out at two. Ford chokes Hayter on the mat, and then chokes her over the middle rope. Ford trips Hayter into the ropes again, and then connects with a dropkick to her back and gets a two count. Ford goes up top and goes for a moonsault, but Hayter dodges and delivers a shot. Hayter follows with a brain buster, but Ford comes back with a cutter for a two count. Ford picks Hayter up in a fireman’s carry, but Hayter gets free and delivers the Hayterade for the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

—

A vignette airs for Mina Shirakawa, who will return to AEW next week.

—

A vignette airs for the AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. Okada can tie the professional wrestling record of five major tournament victories if he can win the 2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

—

Before the match, Ricochet says his partner’s contract with the Don Callis Family expired on October 4th, and he is pissed that the Family seemingly forgot about him. Powerhouse Hobbs’ music hits and he joins Ricochet on the stage.

Match 5 – Tag Team Match

Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricochet and Powerhouse Hobbs

All four guys brawl in the ring, and then Takeshita takes Ricochet to the outside and slams him into the announcers’ table. Takeshita gets back into the ring, but Hobbs takes him and Fletcher down. Ricochet comes back and he and Hobbs take control on the outside. Ricochet and Hobbs get back into the ring, and then Ricochet gets on Hobbs’ shoulders. Ricochet takes Fletcher and Takeshita down with a moonsault, and then Hobbs slams Fletcher with a delayed vertical suplex. Ricochet tags in , and then Hobbs runs over Fletcher with a shoulder tackle. Ricochet goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Fletcher sends Ricochet to the apron, but Ricochet kicks him in the head. Takeshita comes over to distract Ricochet, and then Fletcher drops Ricochet with a draping DDT. Takeshita knocks Hobbs off the apron, and then he and Fletcher take control of the match as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita is in control of Ricochet as Adam Cole is shown watching backstage. Cole vs. Takeshita is announced for next week as Ricochet comes back with a springboard back elbow to Takeshita. Hobbs tags in and drops Fletcher with a few clotheslines. Hobbs splashes Fletcher and Takeshita in the corner, and then slams Takeshita with a powerslam. Takeshita comes back with a boot to the face of Hobbs, but Hobbs turns it around and puts him up top. Hobbs delivers an avalanche power slam and goes for the cover, but Fletcher breaks it up. Hobbs goes for a spine-buster, but Takeshita counters with an elbow strike. They exchange elbow strikes, and then Takeshita delivers a German suplex. Hobbs rolls through and drops Takeshita with a clothesline and Takeshita runs the ropes. Ricochet and Fletcher tag in and Fletcher kicks him in the face.

Fletcher delivers a powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Takeshita tags back in, and he and Fletcher double kick Ricochet in the corner, and then do the same to Hobbs to send him to the floor. Ricochet comes back with a hurricanrana to Takeshita, and then sends Fletcher to the outside. Ricochet goes for a 450 splash, but Takeshita dodges and delivers a jumping knee strike. Takeshita goes for a German suplex, but Ricochet lands on his feet and goes for a poison-rana. Takeshita holds him up, and then Fletcher and Takeshita deliver the Doomsday Device. Fletcher dives onto Hobbs on the outside and Takeshita goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Takeshita goes for a knee strike, but Ricochet ducks and takes Takeshita down with a few strikes.

Fletcher grabs Ricochet’s boot, but Hobbs runs Fletcher over on the outside. Takeshita goes for another lariat, but Hobbs pushes Ricochet out of the way. Hobbs suplexes Hobbs, and then Ricochet comes back and takes Takeshita down for a two count. Ricochet connects with a Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two again. Ricochet delivers the Spirit Gun and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricochet

-After the match, Fletcher attacks Hobbs and Ricochet with a chair. Mark Davis hits the ring, but then Brian Cage and Lance Archer do as well. Adam Cole comes out and brawls with Takeshita, and then Will Ospreay returns to make the save for Davis in the ring. Davis and Hobbs double-team Archer, and then Ricochet delivers a knee strike to Fletcher. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade on Fletcher, but Fletcher ducks and escapes the ring with Cage and Archer. Everyone stares each other down as the show comes to a close.

