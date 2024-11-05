WWE Live Results / Nottingham, England / Tue Nov 5, 2024

The Complete Results from Motorpoint Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

Naomi defeats Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton

The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Michin and B-Fab defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Cage Match: WWE Women’s Title: Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Contender’s Match: The winner will get a WWE U.S. Title opportunity: Carmelo Hayes defeats Andrade

WWE U.S. Title: Champion LA Knight defeats Carmelo Hayes. The announced time is 12 seconds.

Main Event: Street Fight: WWE Undisputed Title: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa

Thanks to @darrenpiperholt and @britwrestling1 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

