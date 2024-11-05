WWE Live Results / Nottingham, England / Tue Nov 5, 2024
The Complete Results from Motorpoint Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
Naomi defeats Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton
The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins
Michin and B-Fab defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
Cage Match: WWE Women’s Title: Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
Contender’s Match: The winner will get a WWE U.S. Title opportunity: Carmelo Hayes defeats Andrade
WWE U.S. Title: Champion LA Knight defeats Carmelo Hayes. The announced time is 12 seconds.
Main Event: Street Fight: WWE Undisputed Title: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa
Thanks to @darrenpiperholt and @britwrestling1 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM