Liv Morgan says she is the GOAT, 11/1 WWE SmackDown Viewership

– Liv Morgan says she is the GOAT of Women’s Wrestling after becoming the first Crown Jewel Champion.

I am the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time and the very first ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion ✨ Cry about it — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 3, 2024

– Smackdown on November 1 on USA Network averaged 1,428,000 viewers; 0.42 P18-49 rating.

Source: @wrestlenomics

