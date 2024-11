JBL reveals his voting ballot, makes appearance at Independent show (video)

JBL put his vote in for Gerald Brisco.

– Speaking of JBL, he showed up yesterday at Destiny Wrestling’s event and gave Marty Scurll a Clothesline from Hell.

Another JBL appearance. He showed up yesterday at Destiny Wrestling's event and gave Marty Scurll a Clothesline from Hell. ‍‍pic.twitter.com/0yyoA8bwcj — (@WrestlingCovers) November 5, 2024

