WWE Live / London, England / Mon Nov 4, 2024

The Complete Results from the O2 Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

#1 Contender’s Match for a WWE US Title opportunity: Carmelo Hayes defeats Andrade

WWE United States Champion LA Knight defeats Carmelo Hayes in under 10 seconds

Michin and B-Fab defeat Piper Niven and Chelsea Green: Green taps out to B-Fab

The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angleo Dawkins

WWE Women’s Title: Cage Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley after tying her to a corner post and walking out the cage door

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Naomi defeats Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton

Main Event: Street Fight: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa

Thanks to @chr1ssanto13 and @PWArchivist in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

