WWE Live / London, England / Mon Nov 4, 2024
The Complete Results from the O2 Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
#1 Contender’s Match for a WWE US Title opportunity: Carmelo Hayes defeats Andrade
WWE United States Champion LA Knight defeats Carmelo Hayes in under 10 seconds
Michin and B-Fab defeat Piper Niven and Chelsea Green: Green taps out to B-Fab
The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angleo Dawkins
WWE Women’s Title: Cage Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley after tying her to a corner post and walking out the cage door
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
Naomi defeats Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton
Main Event: Street Fight: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa
