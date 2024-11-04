Raven on distancing himself from wrestling

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Raven shared his perspective on why he has distanced himself from watching contemporary wrestling. He expressed his concerns candidly, stating, “If I watch it, I’m gonna wanna do it. From everything I’ve heard, it’s ten minutes of good stuff and an hour-and-a-half of crap for the most part.”

Raven reflected on his extensive experience in the industry, emphasizing that he had already been deeply involved in wrestling for over 30 years. “When it’s been done at its best, I’ve been a part of it. I just don’t have any interest in it anymore,” he added.

He went on to elaborate on his frustrations with the current state of wrestling, noting, “The gaping holes would drive me nuts and I would either bury the people doing it — which, why would I want to get that kind of heat? That’s another reason why I don’t wanna watch wrestling now is because I hold the wrestling business to a higher standard, and it’s a business that’s always been held to the lowest standard.”

Raven’s reflections highlight a significant disconnect between his expectations and the current wrestling landscape, shedding light on the challenges faced by longtime fans and performers alike.

