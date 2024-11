Davey Boy Smith Jr. captures the All Japan’s Triple Crown Championship

Davey Boy Smith Jr. has defeated Yuma Aoyagi to become the 74th AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion!

https://t.co/NlvekT9QNK Wow! Made it to main yahoo japan site! — Harry Smith, “Davey Boy Smith JR” (@DBSmithjr) November 4, 2024

