Awesome Kong: “TNA, for me, it’s like family”

Former AEW and TNA Wrestling star Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens) did an interview with Victoire and here are the highlights…

Her AEW departure: “At the beginning of 2019, right from the jump — whenever AEW started, like for real, for real, I was there, okay?… I had to leave for a little bit to go shoot GLOW and then, while we were shooting GLOW, the pandemic happened, and because of certain ailments that I have, I could not travel, and God bless them. They paid me way longer than I thought they would or should. God bless ‘em, forever, and we just parted ways, because I couldn’t come back and why keep paying someone? We parted amicably, seriously, and they paid me way longer than I would’ve paid somebody who’s just not coming in a job. I’m just saying, so, yeah.”

Where things stand between herself and TNA: “TNA, for me, it’s like family. When you’re there, you’re family. So, always will come back to TNA or do something for TNA because I came into my own at TNA.”

