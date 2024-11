The Road to WrestleMania goes through Europe next year, with several episodes of TV being done internationally:

– March 14 (SmackDown, SPAIN)

– March 17 (RAW, BELGIUM)

– March 21 (SmackDown, ITALY)

– March 24 (RAW, SCOTLAND)

– March 28 (SmackDown, ENGLAND)

– March 31 (RAW, ENGLAND)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email