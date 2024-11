WWE legend Tatanka has announced whom he is endorsing for President of the United States..

That's Right… #Trump2024 For 60 yrs. our people voted for Dems and what have the Native American Tribes received for their loyalty…our people lead most HIGH RISK categories of all races nevermind the thousands of #MMIW #tatanka@LumbeeTribeNC @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/OnAMhc2Ox5 — Tatanka (@NativeTatanka) November 3, 2024

