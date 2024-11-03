Spoilers: Raw TV taping results for November 4th episode

WWE taped matches for the November 4th 2024 edition of RAW on Sunday evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of WrestlingHeadlines.com…

* Things kick off with a video package recapping the action at the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event from Saturday afternoon.

* The first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion Liv Morgan comes to the ring accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez to kick off the show. Morgan begins by saying that the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” is officially over. She gloats about Rhea Ripley being injured and out of the picture. She claims she is “the greatest women’s champion of all-time.” Dom-Dom gets on the mic and, as always, gets drowned out with boos. Jade Cargill’s music hits and then Bianca Belair’s, and the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions head to the ring. Belair reminds Liv she wasn’t the only one to leave Crown Jewel with gold. Liv tells her they’re trying to celebrate and then tries stirring the pot between Belair and Cargill. Belair ends up challenging Liv and Rodriguez to a tag-match later in the show. Adam Pearce comes out. He doesn’t like the idea. He says they’re not kicking Raw off like that. Liv is happy and taunts Belair, until Pearce reveals his plans. He says there will be a battle royal to determine Liv’s next title challenger. And it starts right now.

* Women’s Battle Royal No. 1 Contender Match. The entrants start making their way out for the battle royal Pearce announced for the opening match of the show. Competing in the match are Unholy Union, Maxxine Durpi, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baslzer, Ivy Nile, Katana, Zelina Vega, Natalya and Lyra Valkyria. After early back-and-forth action, things boil down to the final four, which are SKY, Belair, Cargill and Valkyria. Liv Morgan gets involved, leading to Cargill and Belair getting eliminated. SKY and Valkyria get after it until SKY gets the win. With the win, she earns the next shot at Morgan’s women’s title.

* Backstage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are shown, but things cut to The Wyatt Sicks. We see footage of The Miz taped up after last week’s kidnapping. He pleads with Bo Dallas. He tells him he’s not with The Final Testament. Dallas tells him they don’t want The Final Testament. They want him. He laughs and tapes Miz’s mouth shut again. He sends a cryptic message before Uncle Howdy comes up behind just as the segment abruptly ends.

* The War Raiders defeated The New Day in tag-team action in the second match of the show. Prior to the bout, The War Raiders confronted The Judgment Day backstage, teasing their future showdown for the tag-team titles.

* There was a segment with Sami Zayn and The Usos. Zayn said he appeared at Crown Jewel to make sure Jey was OK. Zayn then said the following about the brief reunion of The OG Bloodline…

“For one minute, it felt pretty damn good but that’s how long it lasted and then it all falls apart just like it does every single time with the four of us. I’m not doing this again, I’m not having my loyalty tested, I’m not being put on trial again by your family again. Jey, I love you but I can’t do this again.”

As Zayn left the ring, Jey got on the mic and asked Zayn to appear on Smackdown so the four of them (including Roman Reigns) could talk things out.

* Dragon Lee defeated Chad Gable in the next match of the evening. Gable got loud “YOU SUCK!” chants coming out. Dragon Lee’s fast-paced offense controlled the action early on, however it was Gable that ended up settling into an offensive lead until Lee fired up for the finish, which saw Rey Mysterio run out, distracting Gable and leading to Lee’s victory.

* Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio in a No. 1 Contender match in the main event. Prior to the match, GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser are shown talking backstage. Afterwards, Damian Priest made his way out for his ring entrance. After the rest of the entrances, things get started. The match lasted several minutes and in the end, it was “Big” Bronson Reed coming out and interfering, which led to the outcome. The finish saw Priest get the win after Rollins was put through a table by Reed. Afterwards, GUNTHER came out to confront Priest, teasing their upcoming showdown for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

