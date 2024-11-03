Matt Hardy on Chris Bey: “He’s improving, slowly but surely”

At Sunday’s Impact tapings following the 2024 TNA Bound For Glory PPV event, Chris Bey was injured and is now recovering after having neck surgery. During his podcast, Matt Hardy commented on Bey’s injury…

“It was a difficult experience. Without going into too much detail or getting into people’s personal business, it was a very freak accident and it just happened in a way, it was something very standard. There was nothing crazy, there was nothing outlandish or outrageous, there was no high level of risk involved in what was going on, it was just a very simple thing. It’s once again a very scary and stark reminder about how dangerous it is, what we do, pro wrestling just in general. There was a point where Chris was just laying there. Once we understood he was in that condition, the match came to an end and we tried to take care of him. He ended up having some emergency surgery that night and it ended up being productive, people think it came out well. He’s on the path to recovering but it’s gonna be a slow process. I would love everyone to keep Chris Bey, who is just an amazing guy, such a positive, optimistic, just kind human being. I feel very fortunate last night, I got to speak to him and his partner, Ace Austin, who’s been with out there with him the whole while. We’ve been staying in contact and I’ve been getting updates every single day, I actually got to speak with Chris last night, we FaceTimed for a few minutes. He’s improving, slowly but surely. He has an amazing attitude and the attitude you need to recover from an injury like this. Send all your thoughts and prayers, if you’re a big prayer, put out a prayer for Chris and just keep him in your thoughts.”

“Also, there’s been people that have been donating and giving him money just for his life in the weeks and months ahead, however long it takes him to recuperate from this so he doesn’t have to worry about where his income comes from. Yes, TNA is taking care of the expenses, but it’s just to make sure that he’s safe and focuses on himself. The wrestling community has been so selfless about it, it’s been amazing.”

(quotes: Skylar Russell)

