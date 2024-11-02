The OG Bloodline reunites on Smackdown

The OG Bloodline got their band, or shall we say family, back together last night on Smackdown in front of an electric crowd.

During an in-ring segment between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns, Jey Uso interrupted to big Yeets and the crowd even sang a verse of his theme song a cappella when the music stopped. Jey said that he’s back for this match because of Solo costing him his championship and ultimately, because that’s what family does.

But he warned Reigns that he’s no longer his lackey because he did not forget the physical damage, emotional damage, and mental damage that he went through because of Reigns. If they were going to do this, they’re going to do it as equals, and it won’t be Roman Reigns his tribal chief, but Roman Reigns his cousin.

Reigns asked for the microphone and after a long pause to absorb the crowd noise, he simply said, “Yeet!” That was enough for the crowd to explode and with one Yeet down, Jimmy took it upon himself to take the stage and raise his index finger like old times.

Jey, seeing that Reigns somewhat acknowledged him with the yeet, did the same like his brother and threw his index finger in the air as well. Reigns then slowly walked in the middle and slowly raised his index finger too as the crowd, already with their ones up, went bananas.

And with that, the OG Bloodline is back!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

