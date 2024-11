Rhodes is the first ever men’s WWE Crown Jewel Champion

GUNTHER had Cody in a sleeper hold, but Cody shifted his weight and managed to keep GUNTHER’s shoulders down for a three-count

Congratulations to the CROWN JEWEL CHAMPION Cody Rhodes!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/SM9t01yGjh — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024

