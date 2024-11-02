Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli officially married

Former WWE stars Amanda Saccomanno (Mandy Rose) and Sabby Piscitelli (Tino Sabbatelli) tied the knot today. Congrats to the couple.

Source: People

We are so happy for you @mandysacs!! We wish you and sabby the best wishes and congrats on getting married !!! ❤️ #MandySacs #MandyRose pic.twitter.com/xThsJuRZNG

— MandySacs.Org||Fansite for Mandy Sacs (@mandysacsorg) November 2, 2024