Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli officially married

Nov 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE stars Amanda Saccomanno (Mandy Rose) and Sabby Piscitelli (Tino Sabbatelli) tied the knot today. Congrats to the couple.

Source: People

