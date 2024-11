Liv Morgan is the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion

Liv Morgan defeats Nia Jax to become the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

Congratulations to the first-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion … LIV MORGAN!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/CUGHNoXLnl — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024

