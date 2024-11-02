Chelsea Green reacts to Indi Hartwell being released from WWE

Chelsea Green says she’s shocked and hurt after Indi Hartwell was released from WWE

I know @indi_hartwell ‘s future is full of opportunities and success but it still hurts to hear the news.

I’ll miss you at work, Sam!! I’m counting down the days, 90 to be exact, until you take over the world. pic.twitter.com/JlVE5xLD6l

— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 2, 2024