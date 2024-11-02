Chelsea Green reacts to Indi Hartwell being released from WWE
I know @indi_hartwell ‘s future is full of opportunities and success but it still hurts to hear the news.
I’ll miss you at work, Sam!! I’m counting down the days, 90 to be exact, until you take over the world. pic.twitter.com/JlVE5xLD6l
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 2, 2024
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened
— Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) November 1, 2024