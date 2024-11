Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox and Baron Corbin have been released from WWE in this latest round of cuts.

Fightful reports they are the only ones leaving the company in this round of cuts.

That’s all she wrote folks. ✌ It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me. pic.twitter.com/tZmsw52liv — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 1, 2024

