Savannah Evans returns on the Halloween episode of TNA Impact

The Halloween edition of TNA iMPACT came with a shocking return on Thursday night.

During the October 31 post-Bound For Glory 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, Lei Ying Lee continued her undefeated streak since arriving to TNA Wrestling.

The women’s wrestling star formerly known as Xia Li in WWE and WWE NXT, defeated Maggie Moore in an easy squash match victory on the 10/31 show.

After the match, while celebrating her victory, Lee was blindsided from behind and attacked by the returning Savannah Evans.

Evans has not been seen on the scene in TNA Wrestling for several months.

