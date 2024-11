– Negotiations are close for an Ring of Honor TV deal.

The idea behind Chris Jericho’s 2nd ROH World Championship reign is that having him as face of the brand will mean more during these negotiations.

– Kenny Omega should be back “relatively soon” with the long term plan in AEW is to build a series of matches with Kazuchika Okada.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

