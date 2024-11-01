Kris Statlander says that Orange Cassidy will forever inspire her, and regrets turning on him a few months ago.

“I owe so much to Orange Cassidy. I know it’s not great for me to say that after I kind of turned on him and I punched him in the face, but I have a lot of regrets for doing that. He’s someone that so many people rely on.

People may hate him, but I will always adore him as a person, as a wrestler. My experience with wrestling would be nowhere near as great as it was if Orange Cassidy wasn’t part of it.”

(via @GKW_Wrestling)

