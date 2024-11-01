Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning for Jumanji 3 movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to return for the third installment of the popular movie franchise Jumanji.

His co-stars Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, along with director Jake Kasdan are also expected to reunite for Jumanji 3, which has a release date of December 11, 2026 according to a story on Variety.

The third installment comes from a script penned by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg while Matt Tolmach, Kasdan, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Johnson himself will return as producers.

This will be the last movie in the Jumanji series, with the first one grossing $960 million and the second doing over $800 million.

