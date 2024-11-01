11/1/24 AEW Rampage Results

– LFI defeated The Butcher, JD Drake, & Beef.

– Taya Valkyrie defeated Zoey Lynn

– Stokely Hathaway takes credit for Private Party winning the AEW Tag Team Titles, and says if he hadn’t pushed them with tough love they would not be Tag Team Champions today

Stokely says he should be called The Architect of Champions.

– Queen Aminata defeated Leila Grey

– Top Flight & Action Andretti beat Dark Order

– Komander defeated Lio Rush

